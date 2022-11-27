BNB Hits Market Cap of $50.18 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. BNB has a total market cap of $50.18 billion and $755.83 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $313.69 or 0.01893138 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,407 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,541.48668885 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 313.28127537 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1145 active market(s) with $1,050,696,198.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

