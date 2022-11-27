Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 31.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,816.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,916.61.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



