BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.