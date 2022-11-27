Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

