BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,000,063 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,063 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 1.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.35% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $153,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

CM opened at $48.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

