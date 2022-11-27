BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $30.20 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,523 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. 8,492,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,631,356. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

