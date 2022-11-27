BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $81.37 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $81,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 69,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 261,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 560,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 174,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

