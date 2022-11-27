BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,869 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 2,796,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

