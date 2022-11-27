BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 855,685 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,685 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $42,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,838. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $35.70.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

