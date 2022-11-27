BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $96.02 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 766,063 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,018,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,739,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE PWR opened at $148.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $151.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

