British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTLCY. AlphaValue lowered British Land to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 700 ($8.28) to GBX 530 ($6.27) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $570.00.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.