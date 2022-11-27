Britvic (LON:BVIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 830 ($9.81) price target on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 981.25 ($11.60).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 803.50 ($9.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 744.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($11.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,826.14.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Britvic

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Britvic’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.22), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($46,788.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,440.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.