Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.75

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.
Several brokerages have commented on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
CAG stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
