Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

