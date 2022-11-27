Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target at $42.56

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oddo Bhf cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

COVTY opened at $19.57 on Friday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

