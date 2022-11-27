Brokerages Set Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target at $89.67

Shares of Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nexans from €93.00 ($94.90) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Nexans Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.90.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

