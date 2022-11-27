Brokerages Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price at $47.62

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $41,469,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after acquiring an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.19. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

