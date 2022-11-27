Brokerages Set Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price at $3.80

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

RKLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of RKLY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.80. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative net margin of 3,061.94% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.