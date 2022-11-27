Brokerages Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) PT at $66.35

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Trex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Trex by 28.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Down 0.2 %

Trex Company Profile

Trex stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.