Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $597.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

