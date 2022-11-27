Cadence Bank Acquires 42,543 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned about 0.13% of Kohl’s worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $2,221,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,943. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

