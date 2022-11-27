Cadence Bank Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 7,725,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,460,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

