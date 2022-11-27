Cadence Bank Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $334.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

