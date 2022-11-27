Cadence Bank Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($52.35) to €54.90 ($56.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.61. 487,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

