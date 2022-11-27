Cadence Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 932,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,757,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 746.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 145.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,513. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.