Cadence Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 11,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,788,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,936,000 after purchasing an additional 590,599 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

TSM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 5,908,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,316,773. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

