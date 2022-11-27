Cadence Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VO traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $213.85. 242,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

