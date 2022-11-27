Cadence Bank Sells 113 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. 445,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.37. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

