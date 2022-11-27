CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,620,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,191,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $83,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,162 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CAE by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

