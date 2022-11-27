Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
CJ stock opened at C$8.47 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
