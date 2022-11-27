Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after acquiring an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

