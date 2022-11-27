Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,707 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.34% of Carvana worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carvana Trading Down 1.8 %

Carvana stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

