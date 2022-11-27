Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $318.38 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Casper has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $318.38 million and $5.50 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,318,217,606 coins and its circulating supply is 10,533,284,397 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,316,270,510 with 10,531,472,335 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03079243 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,593,925.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.