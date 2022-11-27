CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Bought by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,195 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises about 18.0% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Teca Partners LP owned 0.21% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth $120,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCCS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 225,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares in the company, valued at $143,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,084 shares of company stock worth $2,801,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

