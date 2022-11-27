Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 3.14% of Cedar Fair worth $78,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

FUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

