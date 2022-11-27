CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.87 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.86 million and $3.87 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010400 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00239818 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09588161 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $5,350,503.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.