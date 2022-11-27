Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.64 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $818,371.49 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,944,182 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

