Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.29 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and approximately $15.29 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00042677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,999,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

