Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,008,000 after purchasing an additional 310,439 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of C opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

