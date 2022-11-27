Citigroup Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $23.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

