Citigroup Raises BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BWA opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.