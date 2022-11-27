Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $39.21.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Codexis by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 191,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.