Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.25 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $52.25 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.01899825 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012086 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00032288 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00041020 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.91 or 0.01752721 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.