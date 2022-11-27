Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

