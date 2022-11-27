Comparing Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -0.24% 0.57% 0.39% Aurora Mobile -32.02% -36.84% -12.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Integral Ad Science and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million 4.59 -$52.44 million ($0.01) -966.00 Aurora Mobile $56.07 million 1.86 -$22.06 million ($0.15) -5.87

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integral Ad Science. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integral Ad Science and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 4 1 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00

Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.68%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Aurora Mobile on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations. The company also provides financial risk management solutions to assist financial institutions, licensed lenders, and credit card companies in making informed lending and credit decisions; and location-based intelligence solutions to help retailers and other traditional brick-and-mortar industries, such as real estate developers, track and analyze foot traffic, conduct targeted marketing, and make more informed and impactful operating decisions, such as site selection. In addition, it offers targeted marketing solutions to help advertisers to target the right audience with the right content at the right time; application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. The company primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

