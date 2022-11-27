Comparing Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) & Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Repay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Logiq alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $37.35 million 0.23 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.49 Repay $219.26 million 3.43 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -828.17

Logiq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logiq, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Logiq and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Repay has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Logiq.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats Logiq on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

(Get Rating)

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.