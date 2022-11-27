Comparing SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -67.13, suggesting that its stock price is 6,813% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 9 0 2.64 Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 135.79%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 253.61%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -26.64% -7.85% -3.14% Carbon Streaming N/A -19.03% -12.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.33 -$483.94 million ($0.50) -9.20 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 500.30 -$12.90 million $0.20 8.01

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.