Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,843 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Digital Acquisition worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 341.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 85,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDAQ remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.