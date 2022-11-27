Compound Price Down 0.4% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Compound has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $280.31 million and $13.34 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $38.57 or 0.00232907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00122196 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061348 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.61514135 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $10,931,513.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

