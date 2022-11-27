Compound Trading Down 2.6% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $262.40 million and $18.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $36.11 or 0.00223236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.61514135 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $10,931,513.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

